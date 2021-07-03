The New York Yankees kick off the Subway Series with the New York Mets following Friday’s rainout.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets meant to kick off the annual Subway Series (Yankee Stadium Leg) on Friday night, but the rain had other ideas. Sunday will now feature a double-header between both teams

The Mets remain first in the NL East with a 2.5 game lead over the Washington Nationals, but the struggling Yankees remain fourth in AL East and 9.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox

Game Info

New York Mets (41-36) @ New York Yankees (41-39)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, WPIX, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.38 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Mets Lineup

Yankees Lineup