The New York Yankees kick off the Subway Series with the New York Mets following Friday’s rainout.
The New York Yankees and New York Mets meant to kick off the annual Subway Series (Yankee Stadium Leg) on Friday night, but the rain had other ideas. Sunday will now feature a double-header between both teams
The Mets remain first in the NL East with a 2.5 game lead over the Washington Nationals, but the struggling Yankees remain fourth in AL East and 9.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox
Game Info
New York Mets (41-36) @ New York Yankees (41-39)
Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES, WPIX, MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.38 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 8.5
Yankees: -1.5
Mets Lineup
#SubwaySeries lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/pOibCwA6B6
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 3, 2021
Yankees Lineup
How we’ll line up today.#SquadUp pic.twitter.com/9xVcDtqPnj
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 3, 2021