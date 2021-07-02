The Mets need an upgrade at third base. Let’s dive into some of their options for the July trade deadline.

The Mets are currently in first place, but anyone who has watched the team all season knows the offense needs a boost.

One of the most glaring positions of need for the team is third base, and rumors are now swirling that the Mets could look to make a significant trade to upgrade that position.

that the Mets are looking into more reliable options for third base. While JD Davis is a great hitter, he is not a proficient defenseman at third. This can be a liability with a team that has several groundball starters and bullpen pitchers.

Andy Martino of SNY reported earlier today that one option the Mets are considering is Minnesota Twins 3B Josh Donaldson. Donaldson signed with the Twins to a four-year, 92 million dollar contract with a club option in 2020; the deal has three years remaining after the 2021 season.

Besides Donaldson, there are some other good third baseman and infielders that could be a great fit for the Mets, let’s take a look at some of the players the Mets could target.

1. Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

2021 Stats: .261 BA, 15 HR, 41 RBI, .847 OPS, 135 OPS+, -2 DRS

Some Mets fans wanted the franchise to pick up Bryant in the off-season, yet many were opposed due to the Cubs’ third baseman’s injuries the previous season.

However, Bryant has proved to be a great asset to Chicago in the 2021 season so far and he wouldn’t break the bank if the Mets were interested in taking on his contract.

2. Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies

2021 Stats: .255 BA, 9 HR, 36 RBI, .767 OPS, 101 OPS+, 0 DRS

Even though Story is a shortstop, he has the potential to be a great pick for the Mets beyond just his stats in the past few years.

Story signed a 2 year, $27 million dollar contract with the Colorado Rockies in 2020 and is a free agent after this season.

He also could provide Francisco Lindor with some much-needed rest days, as the current shortstop has played all but one game this season so far.

The Mets could easily take on the rest of Story’s 2021 contract and then decide on whether they want to talk about an extension, depending on his performance.

This would take some pressure off the situation, not having to commit to a big contract right away.

3. Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

2021 Stats: .280 BA, 14 HR, 39 RBI, 835 OPS, 118 OPS+, 2 DRS

It may not seem likely that the Braves want to let go of Riley who’s been killing it offensively. Yet, Riley has been notoriously inconsistent during his time in the majors.

That paired with the Braves so greatly underperforming this season, it wouldn’t be unheard of for the team to look for a player that efficiently plays more positions as Riley has struggled defensively when not placed at third.

Overall, whoever the team decides to go after if anyone, The Mets need a third baseman that can be a slightly above average fielder.

With the pitching rotation thinning out more and more due to injuries, the Mets defense is relying heavily on the infielders to be able to turn plays and minimize damage without major issues. That is sadly not one of JD Davis’ strong suits as he already has a -2 DRS while not playing for much of the season.

Jonathan Villar was a good bandaid on the problem but with him injured as well, the team needs a more reliable option at third.