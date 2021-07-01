Left-hander David Peterson is currently dealing with right side pain following his brutal outing in Wednesday night’s horrific loss.

David Peterson is expected to miss some time.

Mets manager Luis Rojas informed the media Thursday he doesn’t expect the lefty to make his next start. Peterson is dealing with sharp pain in his right side.

Luis Rojas says the Mets don't expect David Peterson to make his next start pic.twitter.com/UyFHOZ4xq6 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 1, 2021

“Right now, what we can say is that we don’t expect him to make his next start,” Rojas said. “We do want to get back to New York and get more clarity on the diagnosis. But it’ll be tough for him to make his next start — we don’t think that’s going to happen.”

It’s unclear if this means Peterson will undergo an injured list stint.

As for David’s potential replacement, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports Corey Oswalt and Thomas Szapucki are options.

Rojas mentioned Corey Oswalt and Thomas Szapucki as two candidates to fill in for Peterson in the rotation, but the Mets have yet to figure it out. Obviously a lot can change over the next five days. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 1, 2021

Peterson exited Wednesday’s start against the Braves with the injury after allowing eight hits and five earned runs through three innings. The Mets ultimately suffered a monstrous 20-2 defeat, a loss that evened the current three-game series at 1-1. The Mets will attempt to win the rubber game Thursday night in Atlanta.

The left-hander was nowhere near the lone Mets pitcher to heavily struggle in the midst of the loss. Sean Reid-Foley allowed four hits and four earned runs through one-third of an inning and Szapucki gave up seven hits and six earned runs through 3.2 innings in his major league debut.

Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. additionally took the mound late in the game and let up a hit and three earned runs through one inning.

New York’s pitching staff is already unhealthy, to say the least, and Peterson’s injury is just adding to the crucial issue.

Relievers Robert Gsellman (lat strain) and Jeurys Familia (right hip impingement) are not active for the club. It was recently announced reliever Dellin Betances would be undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery and Joey Lucchesi’s season is additionally over due to a torn left UCL that required Tommy John surgery.

Not to mention, Noah Syndergaard (2020 UCL tear followed by right elbow inflammation) and Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) have yet to make appearances this season.