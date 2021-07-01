The Mets look to bounce back with their best on the bump.

The good news: Atlanta failed to put the extra point on the board on Wednesday night.

The bad news: New York allowed 20… runs.

Wednesday night’s debacle was a painful watch for Mets fans, perhaps only softened by the Yankees’ ninth inning implosion. Ozzie Albies put on a show and the Braves’ offense looked as dominant as most expected it to be all season.

Thankfully, Jacob deGrom is here to stop the bleeding. The Mets send their ace to the mound in need of a bounce-back win in Atlanta after an ugly loss.

Game Info

New York Mets (40-32) @ Atlanta Braves (35-39)

Thursday, July 01, 2021 — 7:20 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Drew Smyly (5-3, 4.79 ERA,)

vs

Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.69 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

TBD

Braves Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD