The Mets look to bounce back with their best on the bump.
The good news: Atlanta failed to put the extra point on the board on Wednesday night.
The bad news: New York allowed 20… runs.
Wednesday night’s debacle was a painful watch for Mets fans, perhaps only softened by the Yankees’ ninth inning implosion. Ozzie Albies put on a show and the Braves’ offense looked as dominant as most expected it to be all season.
Thankfully, Jacob deGrom is here to stop the bleeding. The Mets send their ace to the mound in need of a bounce-back win in Atlanta after an ugly loss.
Game Info
New York Mets (40-32) @ Atlanta Braves (35-39)
Thursday, July 01, 2021 — 7:20 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Braves: Drew Smyly (5-3, 4.79 ERA,)
vs
Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.69 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
TBD
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Braves Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET