Former Knicks forward promises to tell all in new book.

On Thursday morning, basketball fans were greeted with news we didn’t know we needed — and yet, we did.

Former Knicks forward Charles Oakley announced he has written a book, and he’s going to let it fly.

I’m excited and proud to announce that my memoir THE LAST ENFORCER is coming on February 1 from @gallerybooks. Throughout the years I've told my B and C stories. Now, I’m bringing my A stories about my life on and off the court. Pre-order here: https://t.co/kAfJhiJsHK pic.twitter.com/0c77iO2Rvi — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) June 30, 2021

The GOAT handled the foreword? Yes please!

Oakley undoubtedly has plenty of “A stories” to tell, from his early days on the Chicago Bulls to his ugly fights with Knicks owner James Dolan.

Oakley, now 57, played 10 of his 19 seasons with the Knicks after he was traded to New York in the deal that sent Bill Cartwright to the Bulls. He ranks third in Knicks history with 7,291 rebounds — behind only Patrick Ewing and Willis Reed. The 727 games he appeared in for the Knicks are the sixth-most in franchise history.

But it’s his divorce from the Knicks that still garners the most headlines.

Have watched this video of Charles Oakley going after James Dolan 10x & dont know who looks more stunned, John McEnroe or Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/Zp40XtNfaI — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 9, 2017

The above tweet recalls Oakley being ejected from Madison Square Garden in February 2017. At the time, Dolan claimed Oakley was taunting him; the Knicks later banned Oakley from MSG and implied he had a problem with alcohol in the team’s statement.

Dolan later fired Madison Square Garden’s security chief over the incident.

Because, you know… James Dolan.

In December of last year, Oakley sued the Knicks. In court papers, Oakley alleges that James Dolan orchestrated his physical removal from Madison Square Garden in the 2017 incident. Oakley reportedly wants Dolan added as a defendant to his assault and battery lawsuit against the arena and entertainment company.

Oakley played with and against some of the NBA’s all-time greatest players. He talked plenty of trash and was, as the book’s title indicates, an enforcer. So when he says he’s going to spill everything, that makes this book a must read.

But for Knicks fans, the prospect of Oakley really going in on his relationship with the team he played for over a decade could be as salty as it gets. And we’re here for it.