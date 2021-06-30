The Mets look to extend their lead on Atlanta in the division after starting the series with a win.
After escaping with a one-run win to start the series in Atlanta, the Mets will look to stay on the winning track on Wednesday night.
New York sends Taijuan Walker to the mound. He has been their best free agent signing of the last winter and has easily out-performed expectations to date. He’ll match up with Max Fried, who — like too many Atlanta starters — has struggled to find consistency this year.
How till the Mets hang in another tough divisional game?
Game Info
New York Mets (41-34) @ Atlanta Braves (37-41)
Wednesday, June 30, 2021 — 7:20 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Braves: Max Fried (4-4, 4.21 ERA)
vs
Mets: David Peterson (2-5, 4.95 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-132), Under-3.5 (+114)
- Braves Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-114), Under-4.5 (-103)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+215), No (-278)
- Braves to Score First and Win: Yes (+165), No (-210)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-124), Braves (+105)
Braves Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
