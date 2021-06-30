The Mets look to extend their lead on Atlanta in the division after starting the series with a win.

After escaping with a one-run win to start the series in Atlanta, the Mets will look to stay on the winning track on Wednesday night.

New York sends Taijuan Walker to the mound. He has been their best free agent signing of the last winter and has easily out-performed expectations to date. He’ll match up with Max Fried, who — like too many Atlanta starters — has struggled to find consistency this year.

How till the Mets hang in another tough divisional game?

Game Info

New York Mets (41-34) @ Atlanta Braves (37-41)

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 — 7:20 PM EDT

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Max Fried (4-4, 4.21 ERA)

vs

Mets: David Peterson (2-5, 4.95 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-132), Under-3.5 (+114)

Over-3.5 (-132), Under-3.5 (+114) Braves Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-114), Under-4.5 (-103)

Over-4.5 (-114), Under-4.5 (-103) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+215), No (-278)

Yes (+215), No (-278) Braves to Score First and Win: Yes (+165), No (-210)

Yes (+165), No (-210) First Team to Score: Mets (-124), Braves (+105)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Braves Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD