The Mets invade Atlanta for an important series against the Braves.

The Mets‘ bats must come alive.

That’s the bottom line — if they wish to remain in first place in the National League East, consistent offensive production needs to occur. This team possesses the talent to get the job done, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t.

Luckily, the Mets possess a superb opportunity to fix their glaring issues the next few days — they’ll partake in a three-game road series against Atlanta beginning Tuesday.

Game Info

New York Mets (40-34) @ Atlanta Braves (37-40)

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 — 7:20 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Charlie Morton (7-3, 3.68 ERA)

vs

Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-127), Under-3.5 (+108)

Over-3.5 (-127), Under-3.5 (+108) Braves Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-117), Under-4.5 (+100)

Over-4.5 (-117), Under-4.5 (+100) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+245), No (-315)

Yes (+245), No (-315) Braves to Score First and Win: Yes (+148), No (-186)

Yes (+148), No (-186) First Team to Score: Mets (-109), Braves (-109)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Braves Lineup

Mets Lineup

TBD