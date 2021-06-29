The Mets invade Atlanta for an important series against the Braves.
The Mets‘ bats must come alive.
That’s the bottom line — if they wish to remain in first place in the National League East, consistent offensive production needs to occur. This team possesses the talent to get the job done, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t.
Luckily, the Mets possess a superb opportunity to fix their glaring issues the next few days — they’ll partake in a three-game road series against Atlanta beginning Tuesday.
Game Info
New York Mets (40-34) @ Atlanta Braves (37-40)
Tuesday, June 29, 2021 — 7:20 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Braves: Charlie Morton (7-3, 3.68 ERA)
vs
Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 4.15 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-127), Under-3.5 (+108)
- Braves Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-117), Under-4.5 (+100)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+245), No (-315)
- Braves to Score First and Win: Yes (+148), No (-186)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-109), Braves (-109)
Braves Lineup
The #Braves are back home tonight at Truist Park!
Presented by @TruistNews | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/FWPy3j95Pi
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 29, 2021
Mets Lineup
TBD
