The Mets head to Washington Monday night for a makeup game against the hot Nationals.

When the Mets-Nationals game on April 3 was postponed, little did we know what would transpire in the nearly two full months before the game would be made up.

The Nationals come in four games back of the first-place Mets, but they’re the hottest team in the National League East; Washington has won seven of its last ten and is climbing back into contention thanks to a ridiculous power streak from Kyle Schwarber.

The Mets lost three of four against the Nationals before splitting two four-game series against the Braves and Phillies. They’ll look to handle their business with Jerad Eickhoff on the mound Monday night.

Game Info

New York Mets (40-33) @ Washington Nationals (37-38)

Monday, June 28, 2021 — 7:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: TBD

vs

Mets: Jerad Eickhoff (0-0, 0.00)

