A Monday night makeup game against the Washington Nationals is on deck for the Mets, and leading up to the event, New York has made numerous roster moves.

The Mets placed right-hander Marcus Stroman on the bereavement list, which is where a player heads when they need to take time away from their team to deal with an illness/death in their own family or spouse’s family.

Roster move: RHP Marcus Stroman has been placed on the bereavement list. RHP Sean Reid-Foley has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. — New York Mets (@Mets) June 28, 2021

This past Friday, Stroman sent out a tweet regarding the loss of his grandmother, which was met with outpouring support.

The bereavement list requires a minimum absence of three games and maximum of seven. Thus, the earliest Stroman could return to the team is this Thursday against Atlanta.

Marcus’ next start might be Friday against the crosstown-rival Yankees.

In a corresponding move, the Mets recalled right-handed reliever Sean Reid-Foley from Triple-A Syracuse. Reid-Foley last appeared in the second game of the Mets’ doubleheader with the Phillies this past Friday, having allowed zero hits and one unearned run through one full inning. Sean was the losing pitcher in the matchup.

Overall, Reid-Foley has made 10 appearances with the major league club this year, conjuring up a 4.19 ERA and 2-1 record throughout that span.

The Mets just wrapped up an eight-game homestand that saw them split four-game series with the Braves and Phillies. Following this makeup road game against Washington, the Amazins will continue their road trip against the Braves and Yankees (both series will be three games).