mets phillies
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will look to win this four-game series against the Phillies Sunday afternoon after emerging victorious on Saturday.

Tab Bamford

It’s been a wild weekend set for the Phillies and Mets. Aaron Nola tied Tom Seaver’s record, striking out ten straight batters — at the expense of the team with which Tom Terrific established the record.

Then, on Saturday, the Phillies had the audacity to score a run against Jacob deGrom.

So what will Sunday’s matinee hold in store? Hopefully no more injuries.

Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (35-39) @ New York Mets (40-32)
Sunday, June 27, 2021 — 1:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-4, 2.36 ERA)
at
Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.32 ERA)

Odds

 

Notable Game Props

  • Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-118), Under-3.5 (+102)
  • Phillies Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-113), Under-3.5 (-103)
  • Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+200), No (-265)
  • Phillies to Score First and Win: Yes (+165), No (-210)
  • First Team to Score: Mets (+125), Phillies (-150)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Phillies Lineup

Mets Lineup

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU