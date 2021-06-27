The Mets will look to win this four-game series against the Phillies Sunday afternoon after emerging victorious on Saturday.
It’s been a wild weekend set for the Phillies and Mets. Aaron Nola tied Tom Seaver’s record, striking out ten straight batters — at the expense of the team with which Tom Terrific established the record.
Then, on Saturday, the Phillies had the audacity to score a run against Jacob deGrom.
So what will Sunday’s matinee hold in store? Hopefully no more injuries.
Game Info
Philadelphia Phillies (35-39) @ New York Mets (40-32)
Sunday, June 27, 2021 — 1:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-4, 2.36 ERA)
at
Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.32 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-118), Under-3.5 (+102)
- Phillies Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-113), Under-3.5 (-103)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+200), No (-265)
- Phillies to Score First and Win: Yes (+165), No (-210)
- First Team to Score: Mets (+125), Phillies (-150)
Phillies Lineup
Mets Lineup
Mets lineup vs. Phillies’ right-hander and old friend Zack Wheeler:
2B McNeil
SS Lindor
1B Alonso
RF Conforto
C McCann
LF McKinney
CF Pillar
3B Guillorme
RHP Stroman
