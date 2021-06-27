The Mets will look to win this four-game series against the Phillies Sunday afternoon after emerging victorious on Saturday.

It’s been a wild weekend set for the Phillies and Mets. Aaron Nola tied Tom Seaver’s record, striking out ten straight batters — at the expense of the team with which Tom Terrific established the record.

Then, on Saturday, the Phillies had the audacity to score a run against Jacob deGrom.

So what will Sunday’s matinee hold in store? Hopefully no more injuries.

Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (35-39) @ New York Mets (40-32)

Sunday, June 27, 2021 — 1:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-4, 2.36 ERA)

at

Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.32 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-118), Under-3.5 (+102)

Over-3.5 (-118), Under-3.5 (+102) Phillies Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-113), Under-3.5 (-103)

Over-3.5 (-113), Under-3.5 (-103) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+200), No (-265)

Yes (+200), No (-265) Phillies to Score First and Win: Yes (+165), No (-210)

Yes (+165), No (-210) First Team to Score: Mets (+125), Phillies (-150)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Phillies Lineup

Mets Lineup

Mets lineup vs. Phillies’ right-hander and old friend Zack Wheeler: 2B McNeil

SS Lindor

1B Alonso

RF Conforto

C McCann

LF McKinney

CF Pillar

3B Guillorme

RHP Stroman — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) June 27, 2021