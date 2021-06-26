The Mets continue their current four-game series with the Phillies Saturday. And yes, the man himself is taking the mound.
The Mets commenced their four-game series against the Phillies with a Friday doubleheader at Citi Field. After winning a 2-1 thriller in extra innings in Game One, the Mets were on the opposite end of an extra-inning matchup in Game Two (the score of the second meeting was also 2-1).
They’re sitting atop the NL East by four games, but for the Amazins, a Saturday afternoon win over Philadelphia would still be crucial.
Luckily, the man himself — Jacob deGrom — is coming to the mound.
Game Info
Philadelphia Phillies (35-38) @ New York Mets (39-32)
Saturday, June 26, 2021 — 4:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.39 ERA)
at
Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.50 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-129), Under-3.5 (+110)
- Phillies Total Runs: Over-2.5 (+130), Under-2.5 (-152)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (-121), No (-103)
- Phillies to Score First and Win: Yes (+375), No (-530)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-167), Phillies (+140)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Phillies Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
