The Mets continue their current four-game series with the Phillies Saturday. And yes, the man himself is taking the mound.

The Mets commenced their four-game series against the Phillies with a Friday doubleheader at Citi Field. After winning a 2-1 thriller in extra innings in Game One, the Mets were on the opposite end of an extra-inning matchup in Game Two (the score of the second meeting was also 2-1).

They’re sitting atop the NL East by four games, but for the Amazins, a Saturday afternoon win over Philadelphia would still be crucial.

Luckily, the man himself — Jacob deGrom — is coming to the mound.

Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (35-38) @ New York Mets (39-32)

Saturday, June 26, 2021 — 4:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.39 ERA)

at

Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.50 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-129), Under-3.5 (+110)

Over-3.5 (-129), Under-3.5 (+110) Phillies Total Runs: Over-2.5 (+130), Under-2.5 (-152)

Over-2.5 (+130), Under-2.5 (-152) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (-121), No (-103)

Yes (-121), No (-103) Phillies to Score First and Win: Yes (+375), No (-530)

Yes (+375), No (-530) First Team to Score: Mets (-167), Phillies (+140)

Phillies Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD