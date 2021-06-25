For the third time in a week, the Mets will play a doubleheader, this time against the Phillies at Citi Field.
We’re still in makeup mode for the Mets, who are catching up for all the games weather delayed earlier in the season.
With three pitchers added to the injured list this week and a scare from Marcus Stroman, three doubleheaders in a week could present issues for the pitching staff. This weekend’s set against the Phillies begins with a late afternoon start on Friday.
The Mets will look to continue their hold on first place against a Phillies squad that’s trying to catch them.
Game One Info
Friday, June 25, 2021 — 4:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.22 ERA)
at
Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.42 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-134), Under-2.5 (+115)
- Phillies Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-130), Under-2.5 (+112)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+185), No (-240)
- Phillies to Score First and Win: Yes (+155), No (-195)
- First Team to Score: Mets (+123), Phillies (-148)
Phillies Lineup
📺: @NBCSPhilly
📻: @SportsRadioWIP
📱:
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 25, 2021
Mets Lineup
Game 1. #LGM pic.twitter.com/S3wEPitQFs
— New York Mets (@Mets) June 25, 2021
Game Two Info
Start Time TBD
TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 7.36 ERA)
at
Mets: David Peterson (2-5, 5.31 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: TBD
- Phillies Total Runs: TBD
- Mets to Score First and Win: TBD
- Phillies to Score First and Win: TBD
- First Team to Score: TBD
Phillies Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
