For the third time in a week, the Mets will play a doubleheader, this time against the Phillies at Citi Field.

We’re still in makeup mode for the Mets, who are catching up for all the games weather delayed earlier in the season.

With three pitchers added to the injured list this week and a scare from Marcus Stroman, three doubleheaders in a week could present issues for the pitching staff. This weekend’s set against the Phillies begins with a late afternoon start on Friday.

The Mets will look to continue their hold on first place against a Phillies squad that’s trying to catch them.

Game One Info

Friday, June 25, 2021 — 4:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.22 ERA)

at

Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.42 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-134), Under-2.5 (+115)

Over-2.5 (-134), Under-2.5 (+115) Phillies Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-130), Under-2.5 (+112)

Over-2.5 (-130), Under-2.5 (+112) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+185), No (-240)

Yes (+185), No (-240) Phillies to Score First and Win: Yes (+155), No (-195)

Yes (+155), No (-195) First Team to Score: Mets (+123), Phillies (-148)

Phillies Lineup

Mets Lineup

Game Two Info

Start Time TBD

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 7.36 ERA)

at

Mets: David Peterson (2-5, 5.31 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: TBD

TBD Phillies Total Runs: TBD

TBD Mets to Score First and Win: TBD

TBD Phillies to Score First and Win: TBD

TBD First Team to Score: TBD

Phillies Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD