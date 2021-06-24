Alternate-color helmets are back in the NFL. Teams will be able to start wearing them during the 2022 season.

Football fans, rejoice.

Per ProFootballTalk, the NFL will be allowing teams to rock alternate-color helmets beginning in the 2022 season. This means teams like the Buccaneers will be able to wear the helmets with the classic logo (which can be seen below) and the Giants will be able to wear those with the old school “GIANTS” logo across it (instead of the more modern “NY” helmet).

This is actually going to happen. So clean. (via e.swaps on IG) pic.twitter.com/6VouLQiKiL — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 24, 2021

can the giants please bring back these helmets for good pic.twitter.com/piVp3tven1 — Carly (@carlymersky) April 19, 2021

In the memo that was sent to all 32 teams, the league notified clubs they will be able to have two different helmets.

The new policy implemented by the NFL will require all teams to possess alternate helmets for every single player on the roster. Players will need to be fitted for the main helmet and alternate helmet during the training camp period prior to the regular season — both helmets need to be the same size and make/model.

The NFL additionally states players must wear the alternate helmet in practice the week leading up to the game that the team plans to wear the alternate helmet in — for example, if the Giants wish to wear the alternate “GIANTS” helmet Week 3 against Atlanta (Sunday, Sept. 26), players must wear that helmet in practice during the week of Monday, Sept. 20 – Saturday, Sept. 25.

Obviously, this is enormous news — teams now possess a number of options when it comes to the alternate helmets they can rock on some game days. Clubs could consider throwback helmets as options or create newer versions of their current designs.