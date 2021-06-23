Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is back in the Home Run Derby after he won the most recent version of the event in 2019.

The Polar Bear is getting himself involved in the All-Star Break festivities.

It was announced Wednesday Mets first baseman Pete Alonso would be taking part in the 2021 Home Run Derby. This comes after the 26-year-old won the 2019 event during what was a miraculous rookie season (53 home runs and a trip to the All-Star Game).

MLB did not hold a Home Run Derby or All-Star Game last year due to the shortened season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's official – Pete Alonso will defend his title of Home Run King and participate in the 2021 Home Run Derby. 👑 pic.twitter.com/rk0eF6P493 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 23, 2021

Alonso has hit 11 home runs this season, a mark that leads the major league club. Shortstop Francisco Lindor is second on the team with eight bombs on the year.

Angels right-hander, designated hitter, and outfielder Shohei Ohtani will also participate in the annual contest. Ohtani has hit 23 home runs thus far on the year, which is tied for the major league lead.

Alonso recorded 57 home runs during the 2019 Home Run Derby — the fourth-most hit in a single event. Joc Pederson (60 in 2019), Giancarlo Stanton (61 in 2016) and Vlad Guerrero Jr. (91 in 2019) are the only players who have hit more in a single derby.

It’s currently unclear how the entire list of contestants for the 2021 Home Run Derby will look — we already know Guerrero Jr. won’t be participating in the event.

You can catch the Home Run Derby during the All-Star Break on Monday, July 12 at Colorado’s Coors Field. The All-Star Game will then occur the following night.