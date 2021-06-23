Michael Conforto will reportedly be back from the injured list when the Mets take on the Braves Wednesday night.

In the midst of numerous injuries to the pitching staff, the Mets will at least be returning one of their top lineup pieces.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the team intends to have Michael Conforto back in the lineup Wednesday night against Atlanta. Having dealt with a right hamstring strain, Conforto has been out of major league play since May 16.

Mets plan to have Michael Conforto in the lineup tonight. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 23, 2021

It was initially reported by SNY’s Steve Gelbs that Conforto was to be activated Tuesday night, but that didn’t end up becoming the case.

One of the players for Triple-A Syracuse tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the postponement of the minor league team’s Tuesday matchup. Conforto had been with Syracuse leading up to his eventual return to the majors, so to remain cautious, the big league club decided to wait on his activation.

Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, Conforto tested negative for COVID-19 Tuesday night.

The Mets say Michael Conforto was not activated tonight "due to an abundance of caution" because of Triple-A Syracuse's COVID-19 situation. Conforto tested negative tonight and will be activated tomorrow. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 23, 2021

Conforto made three rehab appearances with Syracuse and recorded a pair of hits through 11 at-bats during that span.

The 28-year-old and the Mets will face the Braves in the final meeting of a four-game set Wednesday night at Citi Field. Right-hander Tylor Megill will make his major league debut for New York.

Hopefully Conforto can bolster a Mets offense that’s been next-to-non-existent as of late. Over the last eight games, the team averaged just 1.6 runs and 4.4 hits. The Amazins were additionally shut out four times throughout that span.