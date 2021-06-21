The Mets will play their second doubleheader in three days, this time hosting the Braves.
After winning series over the Padres and Cubs, the Mets didn’t exactly step up in the nation’s capital this past weekend. New York ultimately lost three of four to the Nationals but still finds itself atop the NL East division by four games.
The Mets are in the midst of one of their most important stretches of the season. Monday will introduce games five and six of the Amazins’ current slate of 16 consecutive divisional matchups.
The Atlanta Braves come to Citi Field to commence a four-game series, which will include a Monday doubleheader.
Game One Info
Monday, June 21, 2021 — 5:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Braves: TBD
at
Mets: Jacob deGrom (6-2, 0.54 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-117), Under-2.5 (+102)
- Braves Total Runs: Over-1.5 (-105), Under-1.5 (-112)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (-105), No (-120)
- Braves to Score First and Win: Yes (+260), No (-345)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-137), Braves (+116)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Braves Lineup
TBA
Mets Lineup
TBA
Game Two Info
Monday, June 21, 2021 — Start Time TBD
TV: WPIX, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Braves: TBD
at
Mets: TBD
Odds
Notable Game Props
TBD
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Braves Lineup
TBA
Mets Lineup
TBA
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET