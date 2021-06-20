The Mets will look to split their current four-game series when they take on the Nationals in D.C. Sunday afternoon.
After winning the first game of their doubleheader against the Nationals by a score of 5-1, the Mets came up short Saturday night in the second matchup. Thanks, in part, to five earned runs allowed by Sean Reid-Foley, New York lost 6-2 for its third defeat in four games.
The Mets still possess the opportunity to split the current four-game series though — Taijuan Walker will take the mound Sunday afternoon in an attempt to accomplish just that.
Game Info
New York Mets (36-28) @ Washington Nationals (32-36)
Sunday, June 20, 2021 — 1:05 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-5, 5.60 ERA)
at
Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-2, 2.12 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props:
- Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+105), Under-4.5 (-121)
- Nationals Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+123), Under-4.5 (-143)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+150), No (-190)
- Nationals to Score First and Win: Yes (+230), No (-295)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-152), Nationals (+128)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Nationals Lineup
Go 1-0 todea.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/By7efDAiyj
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 20, 2021
Mets Lineup
Mets lineup for June 20 in Washington:
3B Peraza
SS Lindor
C McCann
1B Alonso
RF Pillar
LF Drury
CF Almora
2B Guillorme
RHP Taijuan Walker
— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 20, 2021
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET