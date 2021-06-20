The Mets will look to split their current four-game series when they take on the Nationals in D.C. Sunday afternoon.

After winning the first game of their doubleheader against the Nationals by a score of 5-1, the Mets came up short Saturday night in the second matchup. Thanks, in part, to five earned runs allowed by Sean Reid-Foley, New York lost 6-2 for its third defeat in four games.

The Mets still possess the opportunity to split the current four-game series though — Taijuan Walker will take the mound Sunday afternoon in an attempt to accomplish just that.

Game Info

New York Mets (36-28) @ Washington Nationals (32-36)

Sunday, June 20, 2021 — 1:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-5, 5.60 ERA)

at

Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-2, 2.12 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props:

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+105), Under-4.5 (-121)

Over-4.5 (+105), Under-4.5 (-121) Nationals Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+123), Under-4.5 (-143)

Over-4.5 (+123), Under-4.5 (-143) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+150), No (-190)

Yes (+150), No (-190) Nationals to Score First and Win: Yes (+230), No (-295)

Yes (+230), No (-295) First Team to Score: Mets (-152), Nationals (+128)

Nationals Lineup

Mets Lineup

Mets lineup for June 20 in Washington: 3B Peraza

SS Lindor

C McCann

1B Alonso

RF Pillar

LF Drury

CF Almora

2B Guillorme

RHP Taijuan Walker — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 20, 2021