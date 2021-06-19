The Mets have made a few roster moves ahead of the second game of their Saturday doubleheader against the Nationals.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports the Mets have placed left-hander Joey Lucchesi on the injured list and activated outfielder Albert Almora Jr.

Lucchesi is dealing with left elbow inflammation after starting Friday night’s game.

Lucchesi took the mound for the Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Nationals and allowed just four hits and zero earned runs through 5.1 innings. He additionally struck out five Washington batters and walked a pair during that span.

Puma additionally notes Jerad Eickhoff, who’s made eight starts for Triple-A Syracuse this year, was on the taxi squad for this current stint in the nation’s capital.

In regard to the corresponding activation, Almora had been dealing with left shoulder contusion after crashing into the outfield wall back during a May 11 victory over the Orioles. He hasn’t made a major league appearance since that day.

Overall, Almora is batting an abysmal .048 through 20 games with the major league club this season (21 total at-bats, 22 plate appearances). He will be in the starting lineup for Saturday night’s game against Washington, batting eighth and playing centerfield.

The Mets took the first game of the Saturday doubleheader by a score of 5-1. Shortstop Francisco Lindor knocked in all five runs and smacked two homers. David Peterson additionally put together a productive start and allowed just two hits and one earned run through 4.2 innings.

Robert Gsellman will take the mound Saturday at 6:05 p.m. ET against Jon Lester.