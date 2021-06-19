The Mets and Nationals will play two on Saturday in our nation’s capital after dropping the first game of the series Friday night.
To commence the series Friday night, the Mets were on the losing end of a 1-0 battle with the Nationals. But despite the defeat, Joey Lucchesi looked solid, allowing just four hits through 5.1 innings while striking out five batters and walking just two.
The Mets have now dropped two straight but could definitely put together a winning streak Saturday when they undergo a doubleheader in D.C.
David Peterson takes the mound for New York in Game One.
Game One Info
Saturday, June 19, 2021 — 1:05 PM EDT
TV: WPIX
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Nationals: Joe Ross (3-6, 4.19 ERA)
at
Mets: David Peterson (2-5, 5.60 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props:
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+112), Under-3.5 (-130)
- Nationals Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+112), Under-3.5 (-130)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+155), No (-195)
- Nationals to Score First and Win: Yes (+200), No (-265)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-152), Nationals (+128)
Nationals Lineup
TBA
Mets Lineup
TBA
Game Two Info
Saturday, June 19, 2021 — 6:05 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Nationals: Jon Lester (0-2, 4.09 ERA)
at
Mets: TBA
Odds
Notable Game Props:
TBA
Nationals Lineup
TBA
Mets Lineup
TBA
