The Mets and Nationals will play two on Saturday in our nation’s capital after dropping the first game of the series Friday night.

To commence the series Friday night, the Mets were on the losing end of a 1-0 battle with the Nationals. But despite the defeat, Joey Lucchesi looked solid, allowing just four hits through 5.1 innings while striking out five batters and walking just two.

The Mets have now dropped two straight but could definitely put together a winning streak Saturday when they undergo a doubleheader in D.C.

David Peterson takes the mound for New York in Game One.

Game One Info

Saturday, June 19, 2021 — 1:05 PM EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: Joe Ross (3-6, 4.19 ERA)

at

Mets: David Peterson (2-5, 5.60 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props:

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+112), Under-3.5 (-130)

Over-3.5 (+112), Under-3.5 (-130) Nationals Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+112), Under-3.5 (-130)

Over-3.5 (+112), Under-3.5 (-130) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+155), No (-195)

Yes (+155), No (-195) Nationals to Score First and Win: Yes (+200), No (-265)

Yes (+200), No (-265) First Team to Score: Mets (-152), Nationals (+128)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Nationals Lineup

TBA

Mets Lineup

TBA

Game Two Info

Saturday, June 19, 2021 — 6:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Nationals: Jon Lester (0-2, 4.09 ERA)

at

Mets: TBA

Odds

Notable Game Props:

TBA

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Nationals Lineup

TBA

Mets Lineup

TBA