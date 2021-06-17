deGrom is throwing just one day after exiting his brilliant outing early with shoulder soreness.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom had another injury scare when he left Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs after three innings with apparent right shoulder soreness.

Fortunately, the best pitcher on the planet was seen throwing on the field on Thursday afternoon.

Great sign. Jacob deGrom is out on the field throwing right now. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) June 17, 2021

This comes as good news, primarily because deGrom had another injury issue in his previous start, as well.

Earlier, Anthony DiComo of mlb.com reported that the Mets received a positive report on deGrom’s shoulder and that he will be sent for a second opinion. There is no official diagnosis yet, but this doesn’t seem to be a serious injury.

Update: the Mets received a positive report on Jacob deGrom's shoulder from their medical staff today, a source confirmed. Team hasn't revealed an official diagnosis and is sending deGrom for a second opinion. But the initial outlook is good. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 17, 2021

It might be in the Mets’ best interest to skip deGrom’s next turn in the rotation even if he is ready to go because of the minor injury issues that he’s been dealing with and the fact that they don’t know what is causing this discomfort.

The Mets don't know what's causing deGrom's discomfort, according to manager Luis Rojas, but the team still feels confident letting him continue to throw. "That's the way we're doing it, and that's the way we're going to find out more about it," Rojas said. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 17, 2021

In his three innings on Wednesday, deGrom was perfect and even notched an RBI single. deGrom holds a 0.54 ERA and is on pace to have the best season in MLB history by a pitcher. He’s also hitting .423 with 6 RBIs.

He has batted in more runs than he has conceded. deGrom is on track to be named the NL MVP and the Mets must take care of the face of their franchise as they look to win the NL East and make a deep playoff run.