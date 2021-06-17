The Mets will attempt to sweep their current four-game series over the Cubs Thursday night in front of their home fans.

Another day, another Mets win.

The Amazins are hot right now and have won six of their last seven games, including each of the first three of this current four-game set with the Cubs.

Jacob deGrom exited Wednesday night’s start after striking out eight batters through three perfect innings (and knocking in his sixth run of the year). The Mets ace was dealing with shoulder soreness but noted he’s “pretty confident that this is nothing,” per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Behind a pair of RBIs from both Dom Smith and Kevin Pillar, the Mets notched a 6-3 victory at Citi Field and will look to record the four-game sweep Thursday night. Marcus Stroman takes the mound for New York.

Game Info

Chicago Cubs (38-30) @ New York Mets (35-25)

Thursday, June 17, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (8-4, 4.46 ERA)

at

Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.33 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-112), Under-3.5 (-104)

Over-3.5 (-112), Under-3.5 (-104) Cubs Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+105), Under-3.5 (-121)

Over-3.5 (+105), Under-3.5 (-121) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+175), No (-225)

Yes (+175), No (-225) Cubs to Score First and Win: Yes (+185), No (-235)

Yes (+185), No (-235) First Team to Score: Mets (+110), Cubs (-130)

Cubs Lineup

TBA

Mets Lineup

TBA