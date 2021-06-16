Patrick Graham and a number of additional Giants coaches were in attendance at Citi Field for Tuesday night’s Mets victory.

As vaccination rates have increased, more and more people have been allowed inside Citi Field for Mets games.

One of those in attendance for the Mets‘ win over the Cubs Tuesday night was Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and the beloved assistance coach wasn’t alone.

“I think we have about 12 [coaches] here today — defense, the young guys, a couple of guys from offense…this was a great opportunity to hang out, we had dinner earlier in the city, came here for the Mets game, and normally we would do it a lot more often [in non-COVID times], but this is our first time really to do it together right now,” Graham told Mets reporter Steve Gelbs on the SNY broadcast.

Graham is praised for essentially revamping the Giants’ defensive unit — from 2019 to 2020, Big Blue’s ranking in terms of yards allowed went from 25th to 12th.

Following the main free agency period and NFL Draft, the unit might be better on paper — especially on the back end.

The Giants made a number of moves to improve the defensive backfield, both from a starting lineup standpoint and additionally in the reserve portion of the group. New York signed cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to a three-year deal and subsequently drafted Central Florida’s Aaron Robinson in the third round.

“Whenever you have two corners that have a history of being playmakers that can take away guys 1-on-1, it frees up some other people in the secondary, it frees up stuff in the run game,” Graham told Gelbs. “We got a chance to be a little more creative. But the guys we had last year were working hard too.

“It’s going to all come down to competition come training camp and we’re looking forward to it, not only with [Pro Bowler James] Bradberry and Adoree’ but you have Darnay Holmes and Aaron Robinson, a lot of guys we’ve added. You can’t have enough good corners.”

Graham is right — employing solid defensive backs is great for game planning against the run, but it also can be a crucial component of a solid pass rush.

The Giants certainly possess the man for that type of success on the front end.

After he underwent a sensational year in which he led the team with 11.5 sacks and 30 quarterback hits, Leonard Williams is now with the team for the long haul. By the way of a new three-year contract, the veteran defensive lineman will remain in East Rutherford and hopefully continue to be a significant aspect of what the organization is building on that side of the ball.

“If you’ve ever met Leo, Leo is one of the best human beings you’ve ever been around…I like to be around good players but I love being around good human beings. I’m so happy he’s here,” Graham said.