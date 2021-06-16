The Mets will look to win their four-game series over the Cubs Wednesday night after emerging victorious in the first two matchups.
There’s no exaggerating here — the Mets are red hot.
New York has won five of its last six games and took the first two matchups of its current four-game set with the Cubs. The Mets were fueled by Taijuan Walker (12 strikeouts) and Pete Alonso (three RBIs) during Tuesday’s 3-2 victory at Citi Field.
The Amazins now possess an opportunity to win the four-game series over Chicago Wednesday night. And guess who’s coming to the mound…none other than the man himself: Jacob deGrom.
Game Info
Chicago Cubs (38-29) @ New York Mets (34-25)
Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Cubs: Robert Stock (2021 debut in major leagues)
at
Mets: Jacob deGrom (6-2, 0.56 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+125), Under-4.5 (-143)
- Cubs Total Runs: Over-2.5 (+133), Under-2.5 (-157)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (-132), No (+106)
- Cubs to Score First and Win: Yes (+410), No (-590)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-182), Cubs (+150)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Cubs Lineup
TBA
Mets Lineup
TBA
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET