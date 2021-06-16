The Mets will look to win their four-game series over the Cubs Wednesday night after emerging victorious in the first two matchups.

There’s no exaggerating here — the Mets are red hot.

New York has won five of its last six games and took the first two matchups of its current four-game set with the Cubs. The Mets were fueled by Taijuan Walker (12 strikeouts) and Pete Alonso (three RBIs) during Tuesday’s 3-2 victory at Citi Field.

The Amazins now possess an opportunity to win the four-game series over Chicago Wednesday night. And guess who’s coming to the mound…none other than the man himself: Jacob deGrom.

Game Info

Chicago Cubs (38-29) @ New York Mets (34-25)

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Cubs: Robert Stock (2021 debut in major leagues)

at

Mets: Jacob deGrom (6-2, 0.56 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+125), Under-4.5 (-143)

Over-4.5 (+125), Under-4.5 (-143) Cubs Total Runs: Over-2.5 (+133), Under-2.5 (-157)

Over-2.5 (+133), Under-2.5 (-157) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (-132), No (+106)

Yes (-132), No (+106) Cubs to Score First and Win: Yes (+410), No (-590)

Yes (+410), No (-590) First Team to Score: Mets (-182), Cubs (+150)

Cubs Lineup

TBA

Mets Lineup

TBA