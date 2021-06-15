The Mets continue their four-game series with the Cubs Tuesday night following Monday’s 5-2 victory over Chicago.

In essentially a make-or-break start Monday night, David Peterson came to pitch.

One more rough outing could’ve sent him down to the minors, but the lefty allowed just one hit and zero earned runs through six solid innings and became a major contributor to the Mets‘ 5-2 victory over the Cubs. Kevin Pillar’s two-RBI double and Dom Smith’s solo home run additionally played crucial roles.

The Mets will continue this four-game set with Chicago at Citi Field Tuesday night when Taijuan Walker takes the mound for the Amazins.

Game Info

Chicago Cubs (38-28) @ New York Mets (33-25)

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, ESPN

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Cubs: Alec Mills (2-0, 6.08 ERA)

at

Mets: Taijuan Walker (5-2, 2.07 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+106), Under-4.5 (-122)

Over-4.5 (+106), Under-4.5 (-122) Cubs Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-115), Under-3.5 (+100)

Over-3.5 (-115), Under-3.5 (+100) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+170), No (-215)

Yes (+170), No (-215) Cubs to Score First and Win: Yes (+210), No (-275)

Yes (+210), No (-275) First Team to Score: Mets (+108), Cubs (-129)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Cubs Lineup

TBA

Mets Lineup

TBA