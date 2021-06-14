The Mets have made a number of roster moves leading up to Monday night’s home matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The major league club has recalled right-handed reliever Sean Reid-Foley from Triple-A Syracuse after it sent him down to the minors May 31. He will be available for Monday’s matchup at Citi Field.

RHP Sean-Reid Foley has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will be active tonight. RHP Jacob Barnes has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/AD2Jid5H8u — New York Mets (@Mets) June 14, 2021

In Reid-Foley’s last major league appearance on May 29, the 25-year-old allowed two hits and one earned run through two innings. He additionally struck out two batters and walked three.

Through six total major league appearances this year (13.2 total innings pitched), Reid-Foley is 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 1.098 WHIP.

Reid-Foley and the rest of the Mets bullpen may need to greatly prepare for Monday night — David Peterson will get the start after averaging just 4.27 innings pitched through his first 11 starts.

In a corresponding move, the Mets have designated right-handed reliever Jacob Barnes for assignment.

Barnes’ most recent appearance came in Sunday afternoon’s loss to San Diego — he allowed two hits (both home runs) and two earned runs in just .1 innings pitched.

Through 19 major league relief appearances this season (18.2 total innings pitched), Barnes has conjured up a 6.27 ERA.

The Mets’ series with the Cubs comes after the team won its recent three-game set with the Padres this past weekend. Peterson will take the mound against Jake Arrieta and Chicago. First pitch takes place at 7:10 p.m. ET in Queens.