The Mets take on the Cubs in a four-game series at Citi Field after taking two out of three against San Diego this past weekend.

Following a three-game win streak that included a victory over the Orioles and two straight victories over the Padres, the Mets returned to the loss column Sunday afternoon. Thanks in part to a Fernando Tatis Jr. grand slam, San Diego avoided the sweep and defeated the Mets 7-3 at Citi Field.

But Monday is a new day and also commences a new series. The Mets will face the Chicago Cubs in the first of a four-game set in Queens.

David Peterson takes the mound for the Amazins. If he struggles yet again, could he be sent down to the minors following this start?

Game Info

Chicago Cubs (38-27) @ New York Mets (32-25)

Monday, June 14, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, ESPN

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-6, 4.97 ERA)

at

Mets: David Peterson (1-5, 6.32 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+106), Under-4.5 (-124)

Over-4.5 (+106), Under-4.5 (-124) Cubs Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+112), Under-4.5 (-130)

Over-4.5 (+112), Under-4.5 (-130) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+210), No (-275)

Yes (+210), No (-275) Cubs to Score First and Win: Yes (+165), No (-210)

Yes (+165), No (-210) First Team to Score: Mets (+125), Cubs (-148)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Cubs Lineup

Mets Lineup