The Mets will look to sweep the series after defeating the Padres both Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

The Mets are hot.

After defeating Baltimore Wednesday, New York took the first two games of its current three-game stint with the Padres. Jacob deGrom was miraculous in a 3-2 win Friday night and Marcus Stroman gave up just one earned run while striking out eight batters in a 4-1 victory Saturday. Francisco Lindor additionally smacked a two-run home run in the latter win.

Joey Lucchesi takes the mound Sunday afternoon in hopes to complete the sweep.

Game Info

San Diego Padres (37-29) @ New York Mets (32-24)

Sunday, June 13, 2021 – 1:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Padres: Chris Paddack (2-5, 4.27 ERA)

at

Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.79 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+102), Under-3.5 (-118)

Over-3.5 (+102), Under-3.5 (-118) Padres Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+115), Under-4.5 (-134)

Over-4.5 (+115), Under-4.5 (-134) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+265), No (-360)

Yes (+265), No (-360) Padres to Score First and Win: Yes (+120), No (-152)

Yes (+120), No (-152) First Team to Score: Mets (+148), Padres (-180)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Padres Lineup

Mets Lineup