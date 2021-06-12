Marcus Stroman will take the mound for the Mets Saturday as they look to win a three-game series over the Padres.

Jacob deGrom was…well…phenomenal on Friday night, to say the least.

Despite leaving after six innings due to right flexor tendonitis, the Mets ace allowed just one hit and zero earned runs during the aforementioned span while striking out 10 Padres batters and walking none.

Oh, and he also knocked in a pair of runs…a pretty solid night I’d say.

Following the Mets 3-2 win over San Diego, New York will look to win the three-game series Saturday afternoon. Marcus Stroman takes the mound for the Amazins.

Game Info

San Diego Padres (37-28) @ New York Mets (31-24)

Saturday, June 12, 2021 – 4:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-5, 2.33 ERA)

at

Mets: Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.41 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+130), Under-3.5 (-150)

Over-3.5 (+130), Under-3.5 (-150) Padres Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-121), Under-3.5 (+104)

Over-3.5 (-121), Under-3.5 (+104) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+250), No (-335)

Yes (+250), No (-335) Padres to Score First and Win: Yes (+123), No (-152)

Yes (+123), No (-152) First Team to Score: Mets (+140), Padres (-167)

Padres Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD