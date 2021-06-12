The Mets get another look at the Padres less than one week after playing in San Diego

Marcus Stroman will close out the series in San Diego, making his first start since Bob Brenly’s ridiculous comments about his durag. We expect Stroman to pitch with the same fire he always does, but there may be a little extra giddyup against a really good Padres’ lineup.

The Mets will try to earn a split in the four-game series in San Diego. The Padres are trying to keep pace with both the Dodgers and Giants right now, so the pressure is mounting for them to roll off a few wins in a row. Will they get to Stroman or will the Mets do their thing one more time in Cali?

Game Info

San Diego Padres (36-24) @ New York Mets (28-23)

Sunday, June 13, 2021 – 1:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Padres: Chris Paddack (2-4, 4.24 ERA)

vs.

Mets: Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.66 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+116), Under-3.5 (-136)

Over-3.5 (+116), Under-3.5 (-136) Padres Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-139), Under-3.5 (+120)

Over-3.5 (-139), Under-3.5 (+120) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+215), No (-278)

Yes (+215), No (-278) Padres to Score First and Win: Yes (+160), No (-200)

Yes (+160), No (-200) First Team to Score: Mets (-127), Padres (+107)

Padres Lineup

Mets Lineup