The Mets will see a familiar face Wednesday night when they take on Matt Harvey and the Orioles at Camden Yards.

Happy Matt Harvey Day 2.0, Mets fans!

On May 12 when Harvey faced the Mets at Citi Field, the Dark Knight allowed seven earned runs in 4.1 innings. It’s hasn’t been pretty as frequently as he would like this season, but Harvey keeps taking the ball.

The Mets will look to light up their former ace again Wednesday night in Baltimore. The Orioles defeated New York by a score of 10-3 Tuesday night to commence the series — can they sweep the two-game set?

Game Info

New York Mets (29-24) @ Baltimore Orioles (22-38)

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – 7:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Taijuan Walker (4-2, 2.17 ERA)

at

Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-6, 6.62 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-134), Under-4.5 (+115)

Over-4.5 (-134), Under-4.5 (+115) Orioles Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+112), Under-4.5 (-130)

Over-4.5 (+112), Under-4.5 (-130) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+125), No (-157)

Yes (+125), No (-157) Orioles to Score First and Win: Yes (+285), No (-385)

Yes (+285), No (-385) First Team to Score: Mets (-186), Orioles (+155)

Orioles Lineup

Mets Lineup

