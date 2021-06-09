mets orioles
Courtesy IG: @mets

The Mets will see a familiar face Wednesday night when they take on Matt Harvey and the Orioles at Camden Yards.

Tab Bamford

Happy Matt Harvey Day 2.0, Mets fans!

On May 12 when Harvey faced the Mets at Citi Field, the Dark Knight allowed seven earned runs in 4.1 innings. It’s hasn’t been pretty as frequently as he would like this season, but Harvey keeps taking the ball.

The Mets will look to light up their former ace again Wednesday night in Baltimore. The Orioles defeated New York by a score of 10-3 Tuesday night to commence the series — can they sweep the two-game set?

Game Info

New York Mets (29-24) @ Baltimore Orioles (22-38)
Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – 7:05 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Taijuan Walker (4-2, 2.17 ERA)
at
Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-6, 6.62 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

  • Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-134), Under-4.5 (+115)
  • Orioles Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+112), Under-4.5 (-130)
  • Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+125), No (-157)
  • Orioles to Score First and Win: Yes (+285), No (-385)
  • First Team to Score: Mets (-186), Orioles (+155)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Orioles Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU