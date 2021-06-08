The Mets make a quick pitstop in Baltimore for a two-game series with the Orioles after they split a four-game series in San Diego.
The Mets are 4-3 to commence this nine-game road trip. To close out the period away from home, New York will take on the Baltimore Orioles in a two-game set at Camden Yards.
The series begins Tuesday night when lefty David Peterson takes the mound for the Amazins. New York’s bats have been hot — through the last pair of games (both wins over the Padres), the Mets have combined for 23 hits and 10 runs. Thus, the Orioles recording a combined 4.84 ERA (second-worst in the American League) should be music to the ears of Luis Rojas’ squad.
Game Info
New York Mets (29-23) @ Baltimore Orioles (21-38)
Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – 7:05 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: David Peterson (1-4, 5.89 ERA)
at
Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 4.96 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (-121), Under-4.5 (+105)
- Orioles Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+108), Under-4.5 (-127)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+130), No (-165)
- Orioles to Score First and Win: Yes (+270), No (-360)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-182), Orioles (+155)
