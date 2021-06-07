Stroman is throwing — and hitting — well, making a huge impact for the Mets.

We’re all-in on the Marcus Stroman vibes right now.

On the mound, he has been everything the Mets have desperately needed behind Jacob deGrom in the rotation. Through Sunday’s start in San Diego, Stroman has a 160 ERA+ and Baseball Reference has him at a 1.2 WAR. He has an impressive 59/17 K/BB ratio as well.

But it isn’t all pitching for Stro.

In case you missed it on Sunday, Stroman pulled a rocket to left for an RBI double.

When he arrived at second base, the hips didn’t lie.

Milly rockin’ on a vibe. https://t.co/iuSw2ld3Tx — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 7, 2021

All day, Stro!

The man is a fashion statement daily, he’s become an outspoken leader in front of and away from the cameras that the Mets need and is backing it all up with strong play in every aspect of the game.

Pay the Man

What has become overwhelmingly clear during the start of the 2021 season is that Marcus Stroman is comfortable being a New York Met. He loves the fans — those who aren’t stupid and/or racist — and has developed a personal brand that doesn’t take anything away from his on-field performance.

He has also talked about how much this Mets team has grown together in spite of the injuries.

"This is one of the best teams I've played on, as far as camaraderie. It's a blessing to come to the clubhouse every day." – @STR0 pic.twitter.com/kcjYeAl0XO — SNY (@SNYtv) June 7, 2021

This is a guy who is everything a big market team should want in its clubhouse and on the mound. He has one Gold Glove Award at home and has appeared in one All-Star Game (both with Toronto).

What we’re watching this season is Stroman becoming a Met. And it’s fantastic.

Stroman, 30, is in the final year of his contract, making $18.9 million (according to Spotrac). After opting out of the 2020 season because of pandemic concerns, Stroman is still under 1,000 career regular season innings pitched.

When the Mets look ahead to the uncertain futures of a number of players on their roster (including Noah Syndergaard), they should prioritize re-signing is Stroman.