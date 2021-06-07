Numerous Mets players are standing by Jacob deGrom after a Twitter user accused the star right-hander of using foreign substances.

In the midst of MLB’s crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances during games, a Twitter user accused Mets ace Jacob deGrom (widely known as the best pitcher in baseball) of cheating in that manner.

The following video in which deGrom is seen rubbing his glove is from his stellar start against the Padres Saturday night.

Jacob Decheats or since it’s not Bauer or Cole, we don’t care? Lol pic.twitter.com/XWG5lK99GV — Dave (@DoyersDave) June 6, 2021

In response to this allegation, a number of deGrom’s loyal teammates stood by his side.

I can confirm. The 🐐 is substance-free. Can you imagine if he did use something? 🧐 cc:@STR0 — James McCann (@McCannon33) June 7, 2021

I can confirm too!! The goat doesn’t need it!! CC: @IamTrevorMay — Taijuan Walker (@tai_walker) June 7, 2021

I’d bet my paycheck on it that he doesn’t use anything. He might be from a different planet though 🤔 cc: @StevenACohen2 — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) June 7, 2021

Just because deGrom touches his glove in this one video doesn’t mean he is automatically using a foreign substance — the claim from the Twitter user (who’s also a Dodgers fan, it looks like) seems to be without much merit.

Maybe it’s possible the accuser is a tad bit frustrated Trevor Bauer’s ERA isn’t 0.62…like deGrom’s is. Or maybe talking about another team’s star pitcher is something that’ll keep his mind off the fact his team has lost seven of its last 11 games.

Regardless, don’t bring deGrom into this whole conversation involving pitchers and their usage of foreign substances to assist in their performances — it’s not going to work.

deGrom’s Saturday night start against San Diego concluded after seven innings, a timeframe in which he allowed three hits, zero earned runs, struck out 11 batters and walked just one.

The Mets won the game 4-0 prior to defeating San Diego again Sunday afternoon.

Jake’s next start is set to be this Friday against the Padres. The Mets will take on San Diego in a three-game series at Citi Field following their two-game stint in Baltimore Tuesday and Wednesday.