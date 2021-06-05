The man who threw the first no-hitter in Padres’ history faces the Mets’ untouchable ace.

Unfortunately for the Mets, Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning on Friday. The offense needs to show up if the Mets want to at least split this big series in San Diego.

Earlier this year, Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in the history of the San Diego Padres franchise. What made it fun that Musgrove was the guy who broke the seal is that the Padres are his hometown team. He grew up a Padres fan.

The Mets are sending the best pitcher on the planet to the mound on Saturday night. Jacob deGrom has been historically good thus far and will look to continue his hot streak against a good Padres lineup.

Game Info

New York Mets (25-20) @ San Diego Padres (19-35)

Saturday, June 5, 2021 – 10:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-4, 2.08 ERA)

vs.

Mets: Jacob deGrom (4-2, 0.71 ERA)

Odds

