Former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell takes the ball against the Mets on Friday night.

Mason Williams was *this close* to making a special play. Unfortunately, the ball wound up out of his glove and over the fence for a Fernando Tatis, Jr. home run. Yu Darvish handled the rest and the Padres beat the Mets on Thursday night.

It doesn’t get much easier on Friday night when Blake Snell takes the ball for the Padres. However, Francisco Lindor continues to appear to have turned a significant corner; he scored twice on Thursday night and is starting to perform like the all-star the Mets paid.

Game Info

New York Mets (27-21) @ San Diego Padres (34-23)

Friday, June 4, 2021 – 10:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Padres: Blake Snell (1-2, 5.55 ERA)

vs.

Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 6.56 ERA)

Odds

Padres Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD