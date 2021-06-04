Former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell takes the ball against the Mets on Friday night.
Mason Williams was *this close* to making a special play. Unfortunately, the ball wound up out of his glove and over the fence for a Fernando Tatis, Jr. home run. Yu Darvish handled the rest and the Padres beat the Mets on Thursday night.
It doesn’t get much easier on Friday night when Blake Snell takes the ball for the Padres. However, Francisco Lindor continues to appear to have turned a significant corner; he scored twice on Thursday night and is starting to perform like the all-star the Mets paid.
Game Info
New York Mets (27-21) @ San Diego Padres (34-23)
Friday, June 4, 2021 – 10:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Padres: Blake Snell (1-2, 5.55 ERA)
vs.
Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 6.56 ERA)
Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Padres Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET