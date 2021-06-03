The Mets previously designated outfielder Cameron Maybin for assignment and the veteran has now cleared waivers.

Ahead of Thursday night’s West Coast matchup with the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets organization has reportedly made a number of moves.

Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, both outfielder Cameron Maybin and infielder Wilfredo Tovar were outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets had previously designated the pair of players for assignment and both cleared waivers.

Tovar recorded two hits in 11 at-bats (12 plate appearances) with an RBI and four strikeouts in six major league games.

After coming over to Queens in a May trade, Maybin was abysmal and recorded just one hit in 28 at-bats (33 plate appearances) for a .036/.182/.036/.218 slash line in nine games.

One more minor move: the Mets have signed veteran infielder Cheslor Cuthbert to a minor league contract and assigned him to Syracuse. Cuthbert was once a Royals top prospect who never really found consistency at the MLB level, but he's still just 28 years old. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 3, 2021

Luis Guillorme will additionally undergo a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse. Due to a strained right oblique, Guillorme hasn’t appeared in a game with the major league club since April 25’s shutout victory over Washington.

Per DiComo, the Mets also inked Cheslor Cuthbert to a minor league deal.

Cuthbert played in just one game with the White Sox last year but recorded a slash line of .246/.294/.379/.673 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs in 87 games with the Royals in 2019.

The Mets commence their four-game series with the Padres Thursday night (10:10 p.m. ET) after taking two out of three in Arizona. Taijuan Walker will take the mound for New York against right-hander Yu Darvish.