Robert Saleh is in attendance at Nassau Coliseum for Game 3 of the Islanders-Bruins Stanely Cup Second Round series.
From Jets OTAs, to Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks take on the Hawks, to Long Island to watch Islanders-Bruins.
Robert Saleh is taking the New York experience in, currently attending Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Second Round series.
Great having @NYJets Head Coach Robert Saleh at the Coli tonight! #LGI pic.twitter.com/xSxiaLLJp4
— x – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 3, 2021
Coach Saleh brings the energy everywhere he goes.
🎥 @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/Inun4EjQyN
— New York Jets (@nyjets) June 4, 2021
The Islanders and Bruins split the first two games of the series in Boston. Both teams are currently headed to overtime tied at one a-piece.
