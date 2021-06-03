robert saleh jets islanders
Courtesy Twitter: @NYIslanders

Robert Saleh is in attendance at Nassau Coliseum for Game 3 of the Islanders-Bruins Stanely Cup Second Round series.

From Jets OTAs, to Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks take on the Hawks, to Long Island to watch Islanders-Bruins.

Robert Saleh is taking the New York experience in, currently attending Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Second Round series.

The Islanders and Bruins split the first two games of the series in Boston. Both teams are currently headed to overtime tied at one a-piece.

