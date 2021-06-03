Robert Saleh is in attendance at Nassau Coliseum for Game 3 of the Islanders-Bruins Stanely Cup Second Round series.

From Jets OTAs, to Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks take on the Hawks, to Long Island to watch Islanders-Bruins.

Robert Saleh is taking the New York experience in, currently attending Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Second Round series.

Great having @NYJets Head Coach Robert Saleh at the Coli tonight! #LGI pic.twitter.com/xSxiaLLJp4 — x – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 3, 2021

Coach Saleh brings the energy everywhere he goes. 🎥 @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/Inun4EjQyN — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 4, 2021

The Islanders and Bruins split the first two games of the series in Boston. Both teams are currently headed to overtime tied at one a-piece.