Will the Mets get a look at Fernando Tatis Jr. for the first time this year?

The good news: the Mets won in Arizona on Wednesday night and Francisco Lindor appears to be ready for a breakout.

The other good news: the Padres were swept in Chicago by the Cubs to start the week.

The unfortunate news: Fernando Tatis exited the series early and is questionable because of another injury. Not that the Mets need any sympathy when it comes to key players missing from the lineup, but we all want to watch Tatis and Lindor on the same field.

San Diego will send Yu Darvish to the bump on Thursday; the Mets will counter with Taijuan Walker in what could shape up to be an exciting weekend of pitching in southern California.

Game Info

New York Mets (27-21) @ San Diego Padres (34-23)

Thursday, June 3, 2021 – 10:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Padres: Taijuan Walker (4-1, 1.84 ERA)

vs.

Mets: Yu Darvish (5-1, 2.16 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-120), Under-2.5 (+104)

Over-2.5 (-120), Under-2.5 (+104) Padres Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-117), Under-3.5 (+102)

Over-3.5 (-117), Under-3.5 (+102) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+245), No (-315)

Yes (+245), No (-315) Padres to Score First and Win: Yes (+132), No (-165)

Yes (+132), No (-165) First Team to Score: Mets (-106), Padres (-113)

Padres Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD