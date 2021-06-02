It’s now or never for the New York Knicks. The Atlanta Hawks have a commanding 3-1 series lead, but the Knicks have been resilient all season long. They have a chance to shock the world and send the Hawks packing if they can win the next three games. But first things first, they have to take care of business at home in Game 5.

Let’s jump into our three best Hawks vs. Knicks Game 5 prop picks for this NBA postseason matchup.

Hawks vs. Knicks Prop Picks (June 2, 2021)

Julius Randle Over 23.5 Points (-120)

Julius Randle has to break out of this massive slump at some point, right? Right!? The All-Star has hit a significant roadblock in this playoff series after dominating in the regular season. The Hawks have turned Clint Capela into a stationary force in the middle of the paint and they are sending constant double teams at Randle.

While Atlanta’s defense is a major factor in Randle’s slump, he’s also missing shots he normally hits. Randle became adept at knocking down tough, contested twos this season, but that mid-range game isn’t translating to the playoffs. Still, with everything going against him, these are the moments when Randle has bounced back. The Knicks might not come back from down 3-1 to win this series, but they will show some fight in Game 5. It starts with Randle.

Derrick Rose Over 1.5 Threes (+128)

Derrick Rose is having a career resurgence after reuniting with longtime coach Tom Thibodeau, but this isn’t the same player we saw early in his career. Rose is developing into a threat to score from anywhere and even though he’s not going to take a ton of threes, he makes them at an impressive clip.

In 35 regular-season games with the Knicks, Rose connected on 41.1% of his three-point attempts. Although he only attempted 2.6 threes per game, his willingness to shoot it has gone up in the playoffs. He’s 8-for-16 from deep in four games thus far.

Trae Young Over 25.5 Points (-120)

Knicks fans might not want to hear this, but Trae Young is good at basketball. Yes, we know, Knicks fans aren’t going to want to bet any money on the enemy, but betting on Young has been profitable so far in this series. The moment is not too big for the 22-year-old. In fact, he’s becoming even better as the lights shine brighter.

Young is averaging 27.5 points per game in this series and he was better on the road than he was at home. The pick-and-roll assassin dropped 32 and 30 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively. The Knicks can still win in the event that Young goes off.

