The two local quarterbacks are present at Madison Square Garden Wednesday as the Knicks attempt to overcome a 3-1 deficit.

Daniel Jones and Zach Wilson are both at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks‘ Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Game 5 meeting with the Hawks.

Jones is with Giants tight end and 2021 free-agent acquisition Kyle Rudolph.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones and TE Kyle Rudolph at the #Knicks game tonight pic.twitter.com/d5rRDCjcnd — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) June 3, 2021

Star treatment for @nyjets rookie QB Zach Wilson at the Garden for Game 5 #Knicks pic.twitter.com/sSBmwwAJva — John Chandler (@JohnChandlerNBC) June 3, 2021

The Knicks lost the last two games in the series after winning Game 2 at The Garden last Wednesday.

Coming up short against Atlanta once more would lead to the Knicks suffering elimination in the opening playoff round.