The two local quarterbacks are present at Madison Square Garden Wednesday as the Knicks attempt to overcome a 3-1 deficit.
Daniel Jones and Zach Wilson are both at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks‘ Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Game 5 meeting with the Hawks.
Jones is with Giants tight end and 2021 free-agent acquisition Kyle Rudolph.
#Giants QB Daniel Jones and TE Kyle Rudolph at the #Knicks game tonight pic.twitter.com/d5rRDCjcnd
— Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) June 3, 2021
Star treatment for @nyjets rookie QB Zach Wilson at the Garden for Game 5 #Knicks pic.twitter.com/sSBmwwAJva
— John Chandler (@JohnChandlerNBC) June 3, 2021
The Knicks lost the last two games in the series after winning Game 2 at The Garden last Wednesday.
Coming up short against Atlanta once more would lead to the Knicks suffering elimination in the opening playoff round.
