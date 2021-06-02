daniel jones zach wilson giants jets knicks
New York Jets/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

The two local quarterbacks are present at Madison Square Garden Wednesday as the Knicks attempt to overcome a 3-1 deficit.

Daniel Jones and Zach Wilson are both at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks‘ Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Game 5 meeting with the Hawks.

Jones is with Giants tight end and 2021 free-agent acquisition Kyle Rudolph.

The Knicks lost the last two games in the series after winning Game 2 at The Garden last Wednesday.

Coming up short against Atlanta once more would lead to the Knicks suffering elimination in the opening playoff round.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU