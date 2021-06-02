The Mets will face MadBum on Lou Gehrig Day? Sounds like appointment viewing to us!
The Mets started June with a loss in Arizona on Tuesday night, but play today’s matinee still holding a 3.5 game lead on the National League East.
But the matchup on the mound is significantly tougher on Wednesday. Madison Bumgarner takes the ball for the Dbacks against David Peterson as Arizona looks to right the ship and the Mets try to get back on track and maintain their division lead.
Game Info
New York Mets (26-21) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (20-36)
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – 3:40 PM EDT
TV: YouTube
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.15 ERA)
vs.
Mets: David Peterson (1-4, 4.91 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props
- Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+123), Under-4.5 (-143)
- Diamondbacks Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-143), Under-3.5 (+123)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+155), No (-195)
- Diamondbacks to Score First and Win: Yes (+225), No (-295)
- First Team to Score: Mets (-159), Diamondbacks (+133)
Dbacks Lineup
Game 57. #RattleOn pic.twitter.com/oRLp09RacD
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 2, 2021
Mets Lineup
Mets lineup at Diamondbacks this afternoon, with Kevin Pillar making his first start since returning from his beaning:
3B Jonathan Villar
SS Francisco Lindor
C James McCann
1B Pete Alonso
CF Kevin Pillar
LF Dominic Smith
RF Brandon Drury
2B Jose Peraza
LHP David Peterson
— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) June 2, 2021
