The Mets will face MadBum on Lou Gehrig Day? Sounds like appointment viewing to us!

The Mets started June with a loss in Arizona on Tuesday night, but play today’s matinee still holding a 3.5 game lead on the National League East.

But the matchup on the mound is significantly tougher on Wednesday. Madison Bumgarner takes the ball for the Dbacks against David Peterson as Arizona looks to right the ship and the Mets try to get back on track and maintain their division lead.

Game Info

New York Mets (26-21) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (20-36)

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – 3:40 PM EDT

TV: YouTube

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.15 ERA)

vs.

Mets: David Peterson (1-4, 4.91 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+123), Under-4.5 (-143)

Over-4.5 (+123), Under-4.5 (-143) Diamondbacks Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-143), Under-3.5 (+123)

Over-3.5 (-143), Under-3.5 (+123) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+155), No (-195)

Yes (+155), No (-195) Diamondbacks to Score First and Win: Yes (+225), No (-295)

Yes (+225), No (-295) First Team to Score: Mets (-159), Diamondbacks (+133)

Dbacks Lineup

Mets Lineup

Mets lineup at Diamondbacks this afternoon, with Kevin Pillar making his first start since returning from his beaning: 3B Jonathan Villar

SS Francisco Lindor

C James McCann

1B Pete Alonso

CF Kevin Pillar

LF Dominic Smith

RF Brandon Drury

2B Jose Peraza

LHP David Peterson — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) June 2, 2021