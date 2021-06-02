James McCann
The Mets started June with a loss in Arizona on Tuesday night, but play today’s matinee still holding a 3.5 game lead on the National League East.

But the matchup on the mound is significantly tougher on Wednesday. Madison Bumgarner takes the ball for the Dbacks against David Peterson as Arizona looks to right the ship and the Mets try to get back on track and maintain their division lead.

Game Info

New York Mets (26-21) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (20-36)
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – 3:40 PM EDT
TV: YouTube
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.15 ERA)
vs.
Mets: David Peterson (1-4, 4.91 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

  • Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+123), Under-4.5 (-143)
  • Diamondbacks Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-143), Under-3.5 (+123)
  • Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+155), No (-195)
  • Diamondbacks to Score First and Win: Yes (+225), No (-295)
  • First Team to Score: Mets (-159), Diamondbacks (+133)

Dbacks Lineup

Mets Lineup

