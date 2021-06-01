Marv Albert, the former voice of the New York Knicks, will have at least one more chance to call a game for the orange and blue.

It’s been nearly two decades since Marv Albert was the voice of the New York Knicks, but fans will have the opportunity to travel back in time with the play-by-play legend for at least one more playoff game. TNT is putting Marv Albert on the call for Game 5 between the Hawks and Knicks.

Albert will be in the arena to call the game with a key member of Knicks history — Reggie Miller. Knicks fans might still hold a grudge towards Miller for all their squabbles in the ’90s, but the chance to hear Marv call another Knicks playoff game outweighs the downside of Miller on the call.

Albert, 79, is retiring following this year’s NBA playoffs. Although he is no longer one of the top NBA announcers, hearing his patented “Yes!” call never disappoints.

The Knicks are down 3-1 in this series and they could use some good mojo as they try to pull off an epic comeback. Playing in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd should give them a shot of life.

Knicks-Hawks Game 5 is set for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will also be broadcast on MSG Networks, but the nostalgic Knicks fan will have a choice between the local broadcast and Marv.