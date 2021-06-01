Tuesday, June 1 marks the ninth anniversary of Johan Santana’s no-hitter — the first, and still the only, in Mets history.

“He struck him out…it has happened.”

SNY play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen roared the preceding words on June 1, 2012 when then-Mets lefty Johan Santana completed the first no-hitter in the history of the ballclub.

A tremendous game and a sensational moment — it’s still the only no-hitter the Mets have recorded.

Nine years later, Santana is no longer in the league nor has thrown a major league pitch since that season. Regardless, the four-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award-winner is celebrating the anniversary of his tremendous accomplishment…by taking part in youth baseball batting practice.

This is how I'm celebrating my 9th anniversary of that no-hitter. Believe it! THANK YOU👍🏽🤗

Así es que estoy celebrando el 9no aniversario del no-hitter. Believe it! GRACIAS 🤗👍🏽🇻🇪 @Mets @MLB @MLBVenezuela pic.twitter.com/IEn0UBVWok — Johan Santana (@johansantana) June 1, 2021