In his first home run in 138 at-bats, Smith launched one to right-centerfield in the top of the fourth inning against the Diamondbacks Tuesday night.

It was a two-run shot that gave the Mets and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman a 2-0 lead.

Prior to this, Smith last homered in a 4-3 win over Philadelphia on April 13.