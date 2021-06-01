Dom Smith has gotten the Mets on the board with a two-run shot to right-centerfield — his first homer in 138 at-bats.
Look no further — Dom Smith has finally homered again.
In his first home run in 138 at-bats, Smith launched one to right-centerfield in the top of the fourth inning against the Diamondbacks Tuesday night.
It was a two-run shot that gave the Mets and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman a 2-0 lead.
DOM SMITH HAS GONE DEEP! pic.twitter.com/QVTsQ5H8WN
— SNY (@SNYtv) June 2, 2021
Prior to this, Smith last homered in a 4-3 win over Philadelphia on April 13.
