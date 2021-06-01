The best pitcher in the game appears to be getting better. Good luck, batters!

Monday night’s game in Arizona was almost comical for Jacob deGrom. The Mets‘ ace threw ten straight pitches over 100 mph on the gun, loaded up to touch above 101 a few times and then broke off his first curveball of the season for good measure.

It was deGrom’s second start since returning from the injured list, but another dominant performance in a season of ridiculousness. He allowed zero runs in six innings, leading the Mets to a 6-2 victory over the pathetic Arizona Diamondbacks.

With the win, deGrom improved to 4-2 on the season. He has allowed only four earned runs in 51 innings, giving him a 0.71 ERA. That’s the lowest ERA for a qualified starter through the end of May since Chris Short had a 0.64 ERA for the Philadelphia Phillies in 1964.

Colorado’s Ubaldo Jimenez was the last pitcher with a sub-1.00 ERA through May (0.78 in 2010).

Just how good has deGrom been? Including his eight strikeouts on Monday, he has 82 whiffs to only seven walks this season.