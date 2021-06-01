The Knicks are on the brink of elimination and Clint Capela is already talking about sending them on vacation.

Atlanta Hawks center was asked about the chippiness towards the end of Game 4, specifically a flagrant foul by New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle. Capela had some choice words for the Knicks.

Clint Capela’s message to the Knicks after the chippiness in Game 4: “We’ll send you guys on vacation.” (h/t @KLChouinard) pic.twitter.com/D3d8PrAITp — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) June 1, 2021

Here is the full Capela quote and the Randle flagrant foul:

“They’re trying to play tough, push our guys around, talk shit, but we can do that too. We show them as soon as we came back here. We can push guys around too. We can talk shit as well, so what you going to do about it? And we can get a win with it. So what you going to do about it? Oh, Game 4 you’re coming back again? Well, it’s going to happen again. Win the game. We talked shit and pushed you around, so what are you going to do about it? So that’s what happened. We can do it too. We can be physical, but we can win games as well. Now we’re coming to your home to win this game again. We’ll send you on vacation.”

Julius Randle gets a Flagrant 1 on this one for sending his forearm into Danilo Gallinari's chest. Knicks teammates don't seem to mind after the play though. Might've been some retribution on Gallinari for him getting Reggie Bullock a few minutes earlier. pic.twitter.com/IUU30MoIIm — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) May 30, 2021

That is some playoff trash talk right there. Now, there are two ways to look at this quote from Capela. First off, Knicks fans won’t be happy with this quote. It’s bulletin board material like you read about.

But…Capela kind of has a point. Randle’s forearm shiver on Danilo Gallinari was not some dangerous, reckless play by any stretch of the imagination. However, it’s never a good look to show that kind of fight after showing no grit in the actual game itself.

One thing is indisputable — there is bad blood between the Hawks and Knicks. They will run it back on Wednesday in Game 5 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).