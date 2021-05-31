The Mets have activated Pete Alonso, Kevin Pillar, and Seth Lugo from the injured list ahead of Monday’s matchup with Arizona.

The Mets will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a Memorial Day meeting out in Phoenix at 9:40 p.m. ET Monday night.

Ahead of the game, numerous roster moves have been made, including the activation of three notable players from the injured list.

Sean Reid-Foley, Patrick Mazeika & Khalil Lee – optioned to Triple-A Cameron Maybin & Sam McWilliams – DFA'd Pete Alonso & Kevin Pillar – activated from the 10-Day IL Seth Lugo – activated from the 60-Day IL Mason Williams – selected to major league roster & active tonight pic.twitter.com/rtBShK6gh7 — New York Mets (@Mets) May 31, 2021

First baseman Pete Alonso and outfielder Kevin Pillar will return to the active roster following stints on the 10-day injured list. The ballclub recently placed Alonso on the IL due to a wrist injury. Pillar, on the other hand, suffered a multitude of nasal fractures after taking a 94 mile-per-hour fastball to the face against the Braves earlier this month.

If you saw the Pillar injury, you know how awe-inspiring it is that he’s able to return to the active roster this soon.

Returning either player is obviously huge for the Mets ahead of their nine-game road trip (three meetings with Arizona, four with San Diego, and two with Baltimore).

The Mets have also activated Seth Lugo from the 60-day injured list — Lugo has yet to appear in a game this season.

Lugo underwent right elbow surgery back in February and is another crucial activation; he’s one of the team’s most talented relievers and should be a significant addition to an already productive bullpen.

While outfielder Mason Williams sees a promotion to the major league club, the Mets have sent down Sean Reid-Foley, Patrick Mazeika, and Khalil Lee to Triple-A Syracuse. The team additionally designated Sam McWilliams and Cameron Maybin for assignment, the latter of whom they traded for earlier this month.

Ace Jacob deGrom takes the mound for New York Monday evening.