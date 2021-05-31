Jacob deGrom gets a crack at the coldest team in MLB on Monday night in the desert.

Will the Mets ever play two straight games as scheduled again? Two of three games against Atlanta were postponed over the weekend because of weather after weather forced the Mets to play a double-header against the Rockies on Thursday. We’re still at only 45 games played, by far the fewest in the NL East.

The silver lining of all the postponed games is the Mets may be able to get somewhat healthy before making some of these games up. Unfortunately, the kids are going to have to stay up late on Memorial Day to watch Jacob deGrom do work against a Diamondbacks team that has won two of their last 18 games.

Game Info

New York Mets (25-20) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (19-35)

Memorial Day

Monday, May 31, 2021 – 9:40 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-5, 4.84 ERA)

vs.

Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.80 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props:

Mets Total Runs: Over-4.5 (+110), Under-4.5 (-129)

Over-4.5 (+110), Under-4.5 (-129) Diamondbacks Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-139), Under-2.5 (+120)

Over-2.5 (-139), Under-2.5 (+120) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (-110), No (-113)

Yes (-110), No (-113) Diamondbacks to Score First and Win: Yes (+340), No (-480)

Yes (+340), No (-480) First Team to Score: Mets (-225), Diamondbacks (+185)

Dbacks Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD