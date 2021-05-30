The Knicks are in danger of falling way behind in this series with the Hawks, but they have a chance to break back and even things up with a win. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett have been non-existent through three games. Are they ready to finally show up and lead the Knicks to a victory?

Let’s jump into our three best Hawks vs. Knicks Game 4 prop picks for this NBA postseason matchup.

Knicks vs. Hawks Prop Picks (May 30, 2021)

Julius Randle Over 5.5 Assists (+120)

Julius Randle’s shot has been off all series long, but what’s more surprising is that he’s averaging under four assists per game after averaging 6.0 during the regular season. It doesn’t help that the rest of his teammates are ice cold from the field through three games as well.

The Knicks are bound to make some adjustments to their offensive scheme after dropping two of the first three. Look for Randle to try and hit Reggie Bullock, RJ Barrett, and Alec Burks with the crosscourt skip pass when he’s doubled. If those guys are knocking down their shots, Randle should have no problem hitting six assists. The fact that this is at plus-money makes this a no-brainer.

Derrick Rose Over 20.5 Points (-108)

Derrick Rose is turning back the clock after reuniting with Tom Thibodeau again. He was playing starter-level minutes in Games 1 and 2, but actually joined the starting lineup for Game 3. He’s been the best player in this series for the Knicks by far. Rose carried New York’s offense with 30 points on 13-for-21 shooting on Friday night.

It was the most points Rose has scored in a playoff game since 2015 when he was with the Bulls. Rose won’t want you to call it “vintage” D-Rose, but he looks like a different player than he was the last few years. Rose’s point total is a bit high at 20.5, but he’s becoming the No. 1 offensive option while Randle and Barrett struggle.

Clint Capela Under 13.5 Rebounds (-120)

Rebounding was a major concern for the Knicks coming into the playoffs, but they have done a solid job against the big frontline of Atlanta. Clint Capela has hauled in 13, 12, and 12 rebounds in the first three games of this series. He has yet to have a monster game as a rebounder. Taj Gibson has not been putting up big numbers, but he’s doing a good job at keeping Capela in check.

A Tom Thibodeau team is relying heavily on Rose and Gibson in a playoff series. What year is it? It doesn’t matter what year it is, Gibson is going to do enough on the glass to keep Capela under on his rebound total.

