The Mets will have a national television audience for a big Saturday night game.
How about a prime time Saturday night game on national television to get you going? You’ll find the Mets-Braves game on Fox tonight, giving the entire country a look at what’s left of the Mets lineup.
The pitching would figure to favor Atlanta in this one as the Braves send their opening day starter, Max Fried, to the mound against David Peterson. But you have to actually play the game, so we’ll see how the Mets perform with the lights a little brighter.
Game Info
Atlanta Braves (24-25) @ New York Mets (24-20)
Saturday, May 29, 2021 – 7:15 PM EDT
TV: FOX
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Braves: Ian Anderson (4-2, 3.27 ERA)
vs.
Mets: Taijuan Walker (4-1, 1.84 ERA)
Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Braves Lineup
Here's how the #Braves will line up tonight vs. the Mets!
Presented by @TruistNews | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/FtiULvXSk6
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 29, 2021
Mets Lineup
Tonight’s lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/IKvM8wF7q5
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 29, 2021
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET