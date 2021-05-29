The Mets will have a national television audience for a big Saturday night game.

How about a prime time Saturday night game on national television to get you going? You’ll find the Mets-Braves game on Fox tonight, giving the entire country a look at what’s left of the Mets lineup.

The pitching would figure to favor Atlanta in this one as the Braves send their opening day starter, Max Fried, to the mound against David Peterson. But you have to actually play the game, so we’ll see how the Mets perform with the lights a little brighter.

Game Info

Atlanta Braves (24-25) @ New York Mets (24-20)

Saturday, May 29, 2021 – 7:15 PM EDT

TV: FOX

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Ian Anderson (4-2, 3.27 ERA)

vs.

Mets: Taijuan Walker (4-1, 1.84 ERA)

Odds

Braves Lineup

Mets Lineup